Snowy roads cause difficult driving Wednesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered, heavy snow showers are moving through central New Mexico and the mountains of northern and western New Mexico during the morning commute. Roads are snowy, slushy, and icy for much of the central and northwest quadrant of the state. Snow showers will dissipate in most areas by mid-morning, but we will continue to see scattered snow showers in the northern and western mountains through the afternoon and evening.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for northwest NM and sunnier for the east side of the state. Winds will be breezy, out of the west at 15-30 mph. The strongest gusts will be in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.