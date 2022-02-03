NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Roads are very snowy and slick across the state Thursday morning, including in the Metro. Snow has tapered off in the Metro, but light flurries are falling, wind is breezy and temperatures are frigid. It will be tough to clear the roads during the morning commute due to these conditions, so travel slow and cautiously. All of the warm, winter gear will be needed to stay warm today, as temperatures are going to stay below freezing all day long.

Snow is coming to an end for New Mexico from west to east. Eastern New Mexico has seen moderate snow showers overnight, so the snow will be fresh. The heaviest snow showers have moved east to Texas, but we will see light snow showers through the late morning in eastern New Mexico. The afternoon will be drier for most, but some more light snow will be possible in the northern mountains. Any additional accumulation will be minimal. Skies will start to clear during the afternoon and evening across the state.

With clear skies overnight, temperatures will plummet. Friday morning will be the coldest morning of the year, with lows in the negatives, single digits and low teens for all. Don’t forget to keep your pets indoors, and keep your faucet dripping to protect your pipes if needed.