NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues Friday morning across east/southeast New Mexico and the Sacramento Mountains. Roads will worsen in these areas during the morning. Snow will move out of the state by around noon. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the Sacramento Mountains until noon, and in effect for the southeast plains, including Roswell, Carlsbad and Clovis until 11 AM.

Heavy snow came down yesterday and through the night in the northern mountains, including Santa Fe. Expect difficult driving conditions in these areas for the morning as well. Skies will clear throughout the morning in most spots, turning to a sunny day. Temperatures will stay very cold today, thanks to the cold fronts that moved through. Wear the winter layers! This may cause snow and water to freeze to the roadways and sidewalks.

The weekend will be nice, with a big warm up Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny all weekend. Winds will be breezy from the northwest today. The winds will shift in from the west on Saturday, keeping eastern NM breezy. On Sunday, most areas will see stronger winds.