NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues to move through the northeast quadrant of New Mexico this morning. Many areas are waking up to snowy or wet roads, and the possibility for slick travel. Snow will end throughout the morning for most of the area, completely drying in the northeast by midday, leading to mostly sunny skies. However, there will be some additional light snow possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this afternoon and evening.

Today will stay cold, with high temperatures dropping about 5-10 degrees from Sunday’s high temperatures. the cold front sinks in more on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay 10-20 degrees colder than normal all week long. Highs will be in the 30s, 40s and low 50s across New Mexico, all week. Winds will be breezy today, especially in the plains, but calmer by Tuesday.