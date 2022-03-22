NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow and rain is moving south, from the northern mountains, down the Rio Grande Valley. This will create wet and snowy roads across the Metro for the Tuesday morning commute. Road conditions will worsen throughout the commute, through around 9-10 AM. Accumulation is likely, with a trace to a couple inches of accumulation possible. Snow will keep moving into south central NM through the morning and midday. Another upper level disturbance moves into the state today, and more snow/rain showers will develop in the northern mountains area during the afternoon and evening, moving south again through the Rio Grande Valley during the evening and overnight hours. Precipitation will eventually end Wednesday morning, and skies will clear by Wednesday afternoon. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Sacramento Mountains until midnight, with a few more inches of snow accumulating through the day.

Winds will stay gusty in far eastern and far western NM. Northeast New Mexico is under wind advisories and high wind warnings today, and winds will gust up to around 50-60 mph. In western NM, winds will gust up to around 30-35 mph. The Rio Grande Valley will stay a bit calmer, with winds up to around 15 mph.

Temperatures will be chilly today, about 10-20 degrees cooler than normal. Wear the extra layers and rain/snow gear!