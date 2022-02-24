NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Snow came down overnight, leaving a couple of inches in the Metro. Roads are snowy and wet, but with temperatures in the teens, black ice is forming. You may also need some extra time to dust the snow off the car. The storm is clearing out, and only the far east plains are seeing ongoing snow as of early this morning. Additional snow showers will be possible in the northern mountains through the mid-afternoon, with a dusting to 2″ of additional accumulation possible.

Winds are shifting in from the west/northwest today. The winds pick up again in the mountains, east slopes and east plains this afternoon, with westerly wind gusts up to 45 mph. Most other spots will only be breezy, with winds up to 25 mph. Temperatures will start to warm up across the east, thanks to the downsloping winds. The Rio Grande Valley and western NM will be cooler today. Highs will only top out in the 20s, 30s, 40s and a couple of 50s across the state.