Snowstorm arrives tonight; Wednesday morning travel issues expected

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be another good day to get out and about before winter weather returns. Snow showers will start near the northern state line by around 5 p.m. this evening, and snow will spread southward during the overnight hours.

The northeast highlands and east plains of New Mexico will wake up to snow-covered roads and messy driving conditions Wednesday morning. I-25 between Glorieta Pass and Wagon Mound will likely see the heaviest snow and worst roads. I-40 between Albuquerque and Tucumcari will also be snow-packed and slick during the morning commute, with a few inches of snow expected in the area.

Forecast Continues Below

A dusting to a couple of inches of snow will be possible in central and northwest New Mexico. However, a snow hole set up overnight in the Metro, as 45 mph wind gusts are expected with the arrival of a cold front. This will limit snow impacts in Albuquerque, but the east mountains will see a couple of inches of snow. The southeast plains may see snow, freezing rain, and mix during the morning. Expect potentially icy roads through the morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES