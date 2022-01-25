Snowstorm arrives tonight; Wednesday morning travel issues expected

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be another good day to get out and about before winter weather returns. Snow showers will start near the northern state line by around 5 p.m. this evening, and snow will spread southward during the overnight hours.

The northeast highlands and east plains of New Mexico will wake up to snow-covered roads and messy driving conditions Wednesday morning. I-25 between Glorieta Pass and Wagon Mound will likely see the heaviest snow and worst roads. I-40 between Albuquerque and Tucumcari will also be snow-packed and slick during the morning commute, with a few inches of snow expected in the area.

A dusting to a couple of inches of snow will be possible in central and northwest New Mexico. However, a snow hole set up overnight in the Metro, as 45 mph wind gusts are expected with the arrival of a cold front. This will limit snow impacts in Albuquerque, but the east mountains will see a couple of inches of snow. The southeast plains may see snow, freezing rain, and mix during the morning. Expect potentially icy roads through the morning.