Snow is wrapping up from the second winter storm this week. However, some of the coldest temperatures this winter are settling in.

Most of the snowfall ended in New Mexico Wednesday evening. However, scattered snow showers are still ongoing across central and northern New Mexico, especially over the higher terrain. Northeastern New Mexico is still experiencing near-blizzard conditions.

Snow will end across nearly all of New Mexico by 10 p.m. tonight as the winds will die down too. Some of the coldest temperatures this winter will move in Thursday morning with wind chills ranging from the teens and single digits in Albuquerque/southern New Mexico to single digits below zero to -20° across northern New Mexico.

Well-below-average temperatures will stick around Thursday afternoon, but we will finally get a break from the wind. Light snow showers will return to the northern mountains Thursday afternoon, but little to no new accumulation is expected. A warming trend begins Friday that will continue through the weekend and into early next week.

Our active pattern continues though as rain and mountain snow chances start moving into southwest New Mexico Sunday and will push as far east as the central mountain chain and as far north as the northern mountains by Sunday night. This chance for moisture will continue into early next week too as the winds pick up again.