NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cool, with light winds until the evening. Winds will become gusty by this evening as another cold front arrives, especially in the Four Corners, with gusts up to around 30-35 mph. The rest of the state will see those winds overnight, calming by tomorrow morning. Another round of light snow will start in northeast New Mexico after 5 p.m., moving into the central highlands overnight.

A light dusting of snow will be possible in the central highlands and northeast highlands. Up to an inch or so will be possible in the east mountains and Sandias. The northern mountains may see a dusting to around 3″.

This system will clear by tomorrow morning, leaving us drier and sunny Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be dangerously cold tonight, falling into the single digits and teens, and Friday stays cool.