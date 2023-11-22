Quiet weather sticks around through Thanksgiving Day. A storm will bring snow and rain to parts of New Mexico beginning Friday, and could impact travel through Saturday.

Relatively quiet weather will continue through Thanksgiving day across New Mexico. However, you will notice an increase in clouds across the state. Despite the clouds, high temperatures will still climb into the 50s and 60s. For many, that’s still warmer than average for this time of year.

Changes begin Friday when high elevation snow starts moving into northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. By Friday afternoon, mountain snow and valley rain will move farther into the state, down to the I-40 corridor by the later afternoon/early evening. At the same time, a backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico, bringing colder air behind it.

Snow and rain picks up Friday night through Saturday morning. As colder air moves into the state, snow levels will fall to valley floors by Saturday morning. This will bring a chance for light snowfall accumulations to the lower elevations of areas along and north of I-40, including the Albuquerque Metro. Isolated showers will be possible for lower elevations south of I-40 through Saturday morning. There may be slushy, wet and icy roads for parts of northern New Mexico by Saturday morning. 4″ to 12″ of snow will be possible for areas above 7,500′ in northern New Mexico!

Rain and snow will begin tapering off by late Saturday morning with drier weather returning statewide by the evening. Temperatures will be colder though, with lows on Sunday morning falling into the teens and 20s across parts of the state. High temperatures will be well-below average on Sunday afternoon.

We may see another chance at isolated rain and snow showers across parts of New Mexico on Monday, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will stay cool through early next week as well.