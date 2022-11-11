Temperatures warm slightly this weekend, but another storm moves in Sunday night. Light snow is possible across the northern half of New Mexico into Monday morning.

Colder air continues to move into New Mexico Friday, especially across eastern parts of the state. The coldest air so far this season will settle in Saturday morning with widespread freezing temperatures. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for southeast New Mexico. Temperatures will warm slightly through the weekend, with highs back close to average for this time of year by Sunday afternoon.

An active weather pattern will continue late this weekend with another storm system arriving Sunday night. An upper level low will cross southern New Mexico Sunday night into Monday morning bringing another shot of cold air into the state. Snow will also accompany this storm Sunday night into Monday too. Light snow is likely for many areas across the northern half of New Mexico by Monday morning. With the colder air moving in and the storm moving in overnight, snow levels will be all the way down to valley floors and lower elevations. Some slightly heavier snowfall amounts are possible in northeast New Mexico, but overall totals are expected to be light.

Another couple of weak, quick-hitting storms will move across New Mexico through the middle of next week. While these storms look to bring very little in terms of moisture, expect temperatures to continue to get colder through Wednesday and stay cold into at least the end of next week.