Snow chances are increasing for Thanksgiving Day and Friday in eastern New Mexico as a storm moves into the state. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in where and how much snow will fall.

Temperatures, for the most part, continue a slow warming trend across the state even has clouds are moving in. Clouds will help to keep temperatures a couple degrees warmer overnight, but widespread freezing temperatures are still likely. Highs continue to warm a couple degrees Wednesday afternoon, which will be the warmest day this week. Westerly winds will be breezy, especially in eastern New Mexico.

The potential for a winter storm is growing in eastern New Mexico Thanksgiving Day through Friday night. Snow will begin near the Colorado state line early Thanksgiving morning as a strong cold front sweeps across New Mexico. As the upper-level part of the storm passes across eastern New Mexico Thursday, snow will fill in behind it. Strong, northerly winds will develop Thursday afternoon with 35-45 mph wind gusts in the eastern half of the state. Wrap around moisture may keep snow going across the eastern New Mexico through Friday night. Heavier snowfall amounts of up to 4″ is possible around the Raton Pass, the Sacramento Mountains, and east-central New Mexico. While areas south of I-40 could pick up as much as 1″ and a dusting north of I-40.

There is still a lot of uncertainty in the location and amounts of snow late this week though. Despite the uncertainty, it’s important to plan for the potential impacts, especially with the holiday. Blowing snow will reduce visibility. Snow and blowing snow could also create icy and slick spots on roadways across the eastern half of the state.

While eastern New Mexico will deal with a potential winter storm, the western half of the state will only see some breezy conditions and cooler temperatures Thanksgiving Day into Friday. By the weekend, the entire state will see warmer and quieter weather return with temperatures climbing into early next week.