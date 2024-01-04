Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for western, north-central, northeast New Mexico and the Sandia/Manzano Mountains, along with the south central mountains. Snow has been moving into western New Mexico all morning, and roads are already snowy and slick in that part of the state for the Thursday morning commute.

We are just starting to see snow during the AM commute in the northern mountains and upper Rio Grande Valley, so road conditions will start to worsen for the later part of the morning commute. The Metro will see light rain and mix showers possible by around 8 AM, and rain will turn to snow by around mid-morning. Scattered snow showers will be possible all afternoon and evening for the mountains of New Mexico, and the low elevations north of US-60. Snow will end by Friday morning, and Friday will be sunnier, but very cold day.

Friday afternoon there will be a chance for light snow showers in the northern mountains. On Saturday, another disturbance will cross New Mexico, bringing light snow to the northern mountains, northeast and east-central NM. The next big upper level low pressure system will arrive on Sunday to Monday, bringing another round of widespread snow and freezing temperatures to the entire state.