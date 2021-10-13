Snow showers possible for northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another cool night is on the way under clear skies. Low’s will drop into the ’20s and ’30s across most areas. A trough will scrape northern New Mexico on Thursday bringing the spot chance at snow showers. A cold front will cool temperatures again Friday with more sunshine.
Forecast Continues Below
- Albuquerque: ‘I want answers and accountability’: School gym equipment left outside for months
- Health: Site of new behavioral health crisis triage decided
- Crime: Albuquerque man arrested for 8th time in 5 months
- New Mexico: New Mexico mother charged with battery after slamming principal’s arm in door
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.