NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hope you didn’t put that winter coat away yet! We welcome back winter today with temperatures falling throughout the state. We’ll end up in the upper 40s for the ABQ metro area and upper 30s to around 40° for Taos and Santa Fe and middle 60s and falling by the afternoon for Roswell. But the main story will be the high wind gusts once again as storm number two crosses northern NM. We’ll see potentially damaging wind gusts 50+ mph especially south of I-40 where we have wind advisories in effect all day. This will once again kick up dusty conditions throughout the state. March will live up to its windy name Sunday and most of next week as well.

We’ll continue our below-average temps Monday and Tuesday with highs struggling to rebound into the lower 50s in Albuquerque. Storm three in the set passes Monday with more mountain snow falling. Tuesday we catch a brief break before more high wind continues. So the unsettled weather pattern continues through most of the week. We’ll have to wait until next Saturday to slowly climb back near average with calmer conditions.