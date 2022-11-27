Scattered light showers continue this morning over the northern mountains where Taos Valley Ski Resort, Angel Fire, and Red River are picking up a couple of quick inches of fresh powder. Clouds are already clearing out near the Four Corners. Overall, it’s a very weak front which will drop temperatures only for eastern New Mexico. Las Vegas and Clayton will be almost 10° cooler than Saturday. For us in the metro, our highs will be very similar to Saturday with highs in the lower 50s with abundant sunshine. It also won’t be quite as windy this afternoon; so it’ll be a great day to catch our breath before some pretty turbulent winds arrive early to midweek.

We’ll already increase the clouds early Monday morning. Temperatures will be quite mild with above average highs. However, peak wind gusts will increase to 35-50 mph east of the central mountain chain. Tuesday will feature the strongest gusts as a storm system grazes our state. Expect only some lighter snow showers for the northern mountains, but a much stronger cold front will crash temps 10-20° by Wednesday. For the longer term forecasts, we’ll keep it dry for central and southern parts of the state.