NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing the start of a very active weather pattern all across the west coast. It began with some high winds this morning as gusts roared near hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. High wind warnings are still in effect but have all shifted into southern NM where gusts could still topple 60-70 mph. Now come the colder temperatures and snow showers. A band of snow is setting up over the higher terrain for northern and central New Mexico. Parts of northern McKinley County are seeing thundersnow! This band could lay down a quick couple of inches overnight for the Santa Fe area. Even the Rio Grande Valley could see a light dusting by morning.

We’ll see peaks of sunshine Thursday after this first storm departs. Highs will only climb into the middle 40s for Albuquerque, lower 60s for Roswell, and upper 30s for Santa Fe and Farmington. Clouds will quickly return later Thursday night into Friday with lighter rain developing for southern NM as our second storm in the train arrives. The strongest one will move through later New Year’s Day into Monday with much higher impacts. Stay tuned!