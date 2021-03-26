Snow showers, more wind for our Friday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ll continue our slow warming trend into the weekend, as we deal with a weak storm currently over the Four Corners region. It will bring more snow showers across northwestern New Mexico with cold temperatures.

High winds will be in the forecast as well once again. Expect gusts between 30-40 mph for both Friday and Saturday afternoons. Isolated showers will also be possible for Saturday afternoon. Beyond that, we start our significant warming trend into next week as high pressure builds into our region. Drier conditions will win out in the extended forecast.

