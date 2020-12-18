Snow showers expected in Northern New Mexico as cold front moves across state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow showers are moving into the northern mountains from Colorado this afternoon. Snow will be scattered and accumulations will range from nothing to an inch. The snow showers will come to an end by tonight, and clouds will stick around through midday tomorrow in northern New Mexico. In southern New Mexico, clouds will push east throughout the afternoon. Winds will become breezy for eastern New Mexico this afternoon, gusting up to around 30 mph. Saturday will be even windier for the east mountains and east highlands, with gusts to around 35-40 mph.

A cold front is moving across the state, and temperatures will drop a few degrees on Saturday. The weekend will be mostly quiet aside from the isolated wind problem, and temperatures will be typical for December.

(courtesy National Weather Service)
(courtesy National Weather Service)

