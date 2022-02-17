Widespread snow showers are coming to an end this afternoon . But still expect flurries to light rain and snow showers especially in the Sacramento Mountains. Several areas across north central New Mexico received several inches of snow. Around 6-7″ fell across the central mountains. Santa Fe and Albuquerque both received around 2″ of snow. Since it’s not as nearly as cold as the Groundhog Day storm, this won’t cause too many travel concerns. We’ll see temps rise above freezing for most places with the RGV reaching into the upper 30s. This is still around 15° below average for mid February. Clouds will be slow to clear out today, but by tonight expect mostly clear skies and cold temps.

Friday will be very different under full sunshine and a return to more seasonal level temperatures. Our wind speeds will become more and more of a factor with the forecast this weekend as the storm system moves east and high pressure builds to our west. This will set up strong westerly winds especially Saturday and Sunday. This means the 70s will return to eastern New Mexico and central parts of the state will be around 60° once again. Wind gusts east of the mountains will reach 30-35 mph both days over the weekend. We keep the strong winds going in the forecast through early next week as another storm takes aim over the southwest US. So it looks like more snow is our future mid next week again!