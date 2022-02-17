NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy snow is coming down this morning in the east mountains, central highlands, middle Rio Grande Valley and the northern mountains. Road conditions are deteriorating fast, so be prepared for difficult driving Especially along I-25 Bernalillo to Santa Fe and I-40 from the Tijeras Canyon to Clines Corners.

Snow showers will continue in the area through the morning commute. Snow will spread into the Metro area during the morning commute as well, with up to a couple of inches possible in spots. The snow will start to taper off from around 8 AM to 12 PM, but some light scattered snow showers will continue in the mountains of northern and southern NM, as well as some spotty rain showers in southern NM, through the afternoon and evening. Winter weather advisories will remain in effect until this evening.

Wind advisories will stay in effect until the late morning for eastern New Mexico. The winds will die down throughout the afternoon.