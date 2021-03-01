NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow and rain showers are coming to an end in far southeast New Mexico this afternoon. There is some snow accumulation on the ground in Eddy and Lea counties, and roads may have snowy, icy, and slushy spots. The precipitation will come to a complete end by the mid afternoon, and the sun will come out by the evening. The rest of the state is staying beautifully sunny and calm today. Temperatures remain a bit chilly, thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Tonight is going to be freezing across New Mexico and southern Colorado with most spots in the teens and twenties. A high-pressure ridge is moving over NM, which will lead to warmer temperatures and more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will warm by around 10-15 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.
Snow, rain showers end in southeast New Mexico
Erica's Monday Afternoon Forecast