Snow, rain showers, and gusty winds this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing across the state, with a breeze in eastern New Mexico causing wind chill temperatures to sit near zero degrees. Bundle up! It’s going to be a cool day, with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Rounds of high clouds will start moving into the state from the northwest. The next storm will bring rain and snow showers to southern Colorado by the afternoon, but showers will hold off until the evening in northern New Mexico.

Scattered snow showers will move into northern New Mexico overnight, dropping a light dusting to a couple of inches of snow. Snow showers will come to an end by Saturday mid-morning. Winds will be very gusty in the Metro and central mountain chain overnight, as a cold front moves in. 35-45 mph wind gusts will be possible in Albuquerque through the morning, but winds will lighten by the afternoon. Temperatures will be chillier on Saturday.

The storm that brings New Mexico snow tonight will hover in Arizona on Saturday, before moving into New Mexico on Sunday. This will bring a chance for scattered snow and rain showers to southern New Mexico on Sunday.