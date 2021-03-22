Snow, rain move through northern mountains and eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry across much of western and southern New Mexico, but snow and rain are moving through the northern mountains and the east side of the state. Roads should not be bad yet, due to how warm and sunny the weather was over the weekend. However, rain and snow will continue through today, cooling the ground, and snow will stick, especially in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for these areas. Two to six inches of snow is expected, with six to 10 inches above 7,500 feet, especially near the Colorado state line. Travel may be difficult in these areas by Tuesday morning.

Southern New Mexico will be dry, but the wind will be whipping. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect throughout the day. Winds will gust up to around 50 mph in our far southern counties, and gusts could make it to 70 mph in Eddy and southern Lea counties.

The winter storm will move into Texas by tonight, leaving the weather drier for the Tuesday morning commute. However, another winter storm will move in Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, bringing rain and heavier snow, even to the lower elevations.