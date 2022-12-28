NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow is crossing New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona this afternoon as a winter storm arrives in the Four Corners. Snow is confined to the higher terrain, while rain is coming down in the lower elevations, because temperatures are above freezing ahead of the storm. Temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon as the cold front moves eastward through the state. The front will keep scattered rain and snow going for much of the day, with drier conditions this evening and tonight. However, snow and rain will be possible through Thursday, and even the Metro may see some snow late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Snowfall totals will be highest in the northwest high terrain and southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snowfall totals in the mountains will range from 5-15″ in New Mexico and up to two feet in the San Juan Mountains of southern Colorado. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect until Thursday morning. More isolated snow and rain showers will push west to east across the state on Thursday. Snow accumulation will add up to around another inch in the western and northwest high terrain.

Winds will be whipping in the mountains and eastern NM today, causing low visibility and drifting snow in the mountains. High wind warnings will be in effect for the mountains, where gusts up to 60-70 mph are possible. The east plains will be under wind advisories, where 55 mph wind gusts are possible. Winds will not be as gusty on Thursday, but it will stay breezy, especially in eastern NM.