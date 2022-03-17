NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow and rain showers are developing over New Mexico Thursday morning. The roads are still mostly clear for the early morning commuters, but road conditions will worsen as the morning goes on and snow becomes more widespread. The heaviest rain and snow is expected in the northern half of the state and around the Sacramento Mountains through midday. Even the Metro may see some showers through this morning and midday. Showers will lighten up around the northern mountains during the afternoon. Scattered rain will make it’s way into eastern New Mexico during the afternoon and evening.

Wind will be another big story today, with 55 mph wind gusts for western high terrain, and far eastern and south central New Mexico. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect through tonight.

Temperatures stay much cooler Thursday, especially in eastern New Mexico, dropping off around 25 degrees from Wednesday’s highs. Temperatures will stay cool Friday as well, but a warm up will arrive for the weekend.