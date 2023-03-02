NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow has been coming down in northern New Mexico, including the northern and western mountains, throughout the night. Roads will be snow covered and slick in many areas for the morning commute, and worsening throughout Thursday.

Snow will continue in the mountains through this evening, while the Valley and plains will mostly see rain and mix, with a chance for light snow accumulation. The wind will be whipping across southern New Mexico today as the storm moves in. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect, where 45-80 mph wind gusts will be possible.