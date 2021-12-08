Snow, rain, and strong wind starting Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A High Wind Warning will be in effect late this afternoon through Thursday morning in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Winds will come in from the west at 30-50 mph with wind gusts as high as 70 mph. Conditions will be dangerous in that range today, and there will be a strong west-east crosswind over the I-25 corridor. Winds across the rest of the state will be from the west/southwest at 10-20 mph and gusts of 20-35 mph.

Another disturbance north will bring some rain and snow to the Four Corners and northern mountains. Precipitation will start around midday and early afternoon, lasting through tonight, but only up to 3″ of snow will come down in the San Juans, up to 2″ in the Tusas near Chama, and up to 1″ in the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mtns.

The big storm of the week arrives Thursday midday in the Four Corners. Rain and snow will spread into western and central NM overnight through Friday morning. Winds will be very strong, and heavy snow is expected in the mountains.