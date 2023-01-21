Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to some flurries/lighter snow showers in the East Mountains and the ABQ foothills this morning. The heights saw a light dusting of snow. Meanwhile, heavier totals of 3-4″ fell in the Jemez with another half foot falling in the northern mountains near Raton Pass. There have been travel impacts for this part of the state. So drive carefully this morning if you’re traveling north. But clouds will break up later this morning into the afternoon. Temps will be quite cold as highs will be near 10° below average. Albuquerque will reach the upper 30s, Santa Fe the middle 30s, and Roswell the middle 50s. We’ll catch clearing skies later this afternoon.

Brace yourselves for a frigid night ahead with clear skies into Sunday morning. Temps will be in the single digits to near 0° with wind chills sub 0° north. Clouds begin increasing later Sunday afternoon ahead of our next winter storm. Temps rebound with highs warming several degrees where eastern NM will reach the lower 50s. This next storm will feature heavier snow for the state, with potentially 3-6″ of accumulation for eastern and southeastern NM. So travel impacts are likely for this part of the state into Monday afternoon and evening. We’ll catch a backdoor front which will bring stronger winds and colder temps through much of next week.