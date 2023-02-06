Snow will be possible around the Albuquerque metro early Tuesday morning. The snow could bring travel impacts for the morning commute.

A storm system began moving into New Mexico Monday, bringing snow to western and northern parts of the state, along with windy weather. An initial cold front is beginning to bring cooler back to the state today too, but a backdoor front will bring in even colder temperatures statewide for Tuesday.

The backdoor front will also help to bring snow to central New Mexico overnight through Tuesday morning. This is when the Albuquerque metro will see a chance for snow. Parts of the metro could receive 0.10″ of snow with 1″+ in areas like Rio Rancho and the West Mesa. Higher snow totals are likely in the East Mountains. A canyon wind Tuesday morning may also leave parts of Albuquerque snow-free if the winds become too strong. Temperatures have been very mild lately so a lot of the snow should melt on the roadways, however there could still be some travel problems for Tuesday morning’s commute depending on snowfall intensity. Snow will taper off around noon. There is also a chance for scattered rain showers into southern and eastern parts of the state Tuesday.

Temperatures will quickly rebound Wednesday. However, another cold front will sweep across New Mexico early Thursday morning bringing another round of cooler weather into the end of the week. The cold front will also bring snow to the northern mountains, Raton Pass area, and parts of northeast New Mexico early Thursday. This could cause difficult travel through the Raton Pass. Very windy weather will develop Thursday afternoon, with the strongest winds in the eastern half of the state. Winds will die down and become calm by Friday morning.

Quieter and much warmer weather returns this weekend.