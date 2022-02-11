Snow will develop across eastern New Mexico overnight, brining as much as a couple inches to some locations. Temperatures will be cooler to start the weekend, but warmer weather returns again Sunday.

A cold front will bring a breezy canyon wind into Albuquerque and Santa Fe late tonight with wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Also starting later tonight, snow will develop along the Colorado state line in northeastern New Mexico and move south across eastern New Mexico into Saturday morning. Snow will be possible from Raton to Artesia. 1-2″ of snow is possible across northeastern New Mexico with higher amounts into the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A dusting of snow will be possible as far south as Roswell, Artesia, and Hobbs Saturday morning.

Saturday will be 10-20° cooler across the state Saturday afternoon, but this cool down will be short lived. High temperatures start rebounding again quickly by Sunday afternoon. This warming trend will continue into next Tuesday, with some of the warmest weather we’ve seen so far this year.

Changes are on the way starting next Wednesday as a storm system moves into New Mexico. A strong area of upper level low pressure will move over New Mexico Wednesday. This will spread rain and snow across the state, especially the western half of the New Mexico, into Wednesday night. By Wednesday night, a cold front will move into eastern New Mexico, increasing the intensity of snow along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeastern New Mexico. On Thursday, another upper level low will move over New Mexico, bringing back a chance for light rain and snow across the state into early Friday morning.