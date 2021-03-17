Snow moves through northeast highlands as storm exits New Mexico around midday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues to move through the far east plains and northeast highlands this morning. Additional snow accumulation will be possible, especially in Quay, Curry, Guadalupe, and Harding counties. There will also be snowy roads in the northern mountains, and even the metro received some snow on the east side of town overnight, creating snow-covered, slushy, and wet roadways.

The storm will move out by around noon, leading to a sunnier afternoon across the state. Some light snow/rain showers will be possible this afternoon in the northern mountains. The strongest winds will exit eastern New Mexico by midday, as the storm moves off to Texas. Winds will be lighter for all by the afternoon, coming in from the northwest up to 25-30 mph. Temperatures will warm up in western New Mexico, and stay a bit cooler in eastern New Mexico. The rest of the work week will be dry, calm, and warmer.