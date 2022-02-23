A winter storm is bringing snow to western and northern New Mexico this evening. Strong winds that moved into parts of the state today will die down tonight.

Very strong winds developed today across western and central New Mexico where winds have gusted over 60 mph. Those winds have caused areas of blowing dust from southwestern New Mexico to the Albuquerque metro. Temperatures were much colder today in Albuquerque up to Santa Fe and across eastern New Mexico thanks to a strong backdoor cold front that moved in last night.

A winter storm is pushing into western New Mexico this evening. Snow will spread across the northwestern part of the state through the northern mountains and into southern Colorado through the evening, eventually pushing into the Rio Grande Valley and eastern New Mexico early tonight. There is a chance for a few flurries in Albuquerque tonight, but no measurable snowfall is expected. 1-3″ of snow is possible across the lower elevations of western and northern New Mexico, with around 12″ across the peaks of the northern mountains, and even higher amounts in the San Juan Mountains from New Mexico to southern Colorado. There will be some icy roads tonight and Thursday morning across northwestern New Mexico.

Light snow will linger across the northern mountains through early Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler across the western half of the state, but begin to warm up in eastern New Mexico where breezier conditions will return. The whole state will be warming up by Friday as this warming trend will continue through next week. We will see some of the warmest weather so far this year by a week from today.