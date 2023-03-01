NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues to fall in the San Juan Mountains. The next storm will bring more gusty wind to southern New Mexico Wednesday, with wind gusts over 45 mph for all areas south of US-60. The southeast plains and Sacramento Mountains will see even higher wind gusts today through Thursday, with gusts as high as 75 to 80 mph. Dust storms, blowing debris, wind damage and difficult driving is expected for the next 36 hours in the southeast plains. Northern New Mexico will not be as windy, with gusts up to around 30 mph today and Thursday. Wind advisories and high wind warnings are in effect across the south today through Thursday.

Snow and rain will start moving into the northern and western high terrain by this afternoon. Heavy snow and rain showers will push across western New Mexico overnight, and scattered rain and snow will continue for all of the state on Thursday. Snow and rain will be coming down during the Thursday morning commute in the Metro, Rio Grande Valley, northern mountains and all of western New Mexico. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect through Thursday evening.