NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm continues to bring strong winds into the Albuquerque metro. Heavy snow will develop overnight for central and eastern parts of the state.

Strong winds have been ongoing in the Albuquerque metro since early Monday morning. Gusting up to 64 mph late this morning. Strong winds will continue into the late evening before dying down overnight. However, impacts from the storm will increase overnight as pockets of heavy snow develop in central and eastern New Mexico. The heaviest snow will fall across parts of Socorro County and an area stretching from the Sacramento Mountains northward to I-40 and east to the Texas State Line. However, all areas of along and east of I-25 and along and south of I-40 will see snowfall overnight through Tuesday morning. All roads in this quadrant of the state will likely run into icy conditions or snow-packed roadways by Tuesday morning.

Snow will end across New Mexico by noon on Tuesday, but roads across parts of the state may still deal with icy conditions through the day. Snow may once again develop though by Tuesday evening across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east slopes before ending late Tuesday night. Temperatures will be left much, much colder through the middle of the week with highs 10-15° below average.

Temperatures slowly start climbing again Friday though but will stay below average into the weekend.