

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm is moving through New Mexico Thursday night. Snow will move south through Friday morning before ending Friday afternoon.

A cold front tonight is increase snow along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo, Sandia, and the Manzano Mountains. Snow is also moving through Santa Fe and trying to develop in the Albuquerque metro. A heavy band of snow will also set up along the I-40 corridor from the East Mountains to Tucumcari. A cold front from the west will keep snow going this evening and overnight across western New Mexico. These two cold fronts will meet over the Rio Grande Valley late tonight, creating another band of heavy snow, likely around the Socorro area.

By Friday morning, snow will be tapering off from central and northern New Mexico while snow spreads south into southern parts of the state. Snow in southern New Mexico will wrap up by the late morning and early afternoon.

The biggest travel problems through Friday morning will be I-25 and I-40 in northeastern and eastern New Mexico where roads could be snow-packed and very difficult to travel on. Another impact to watch for is flash freeze conditions overnight. In areas where rain and snowmelt on the roadways, freezing conditions would create icy spots on the roads.

Temperatures Friday afternoon will remain very cold across New Mexico with wind chills in the teens and 20s. This blast of winter will be short-lived as temperatures start climbing again this weekend. Highs will reach well-above-average by the middle of next week.