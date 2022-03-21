NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A powerful spring storm is moving through New Mexico Monday bringing widespread rain, wind, and snow. A chance for snow is possible in the Albuquerque metro Tuesday morning.

Most of the rain and snow from earlier today across New Mexico has tapered off, but a band of light to moderate rain and snow stretches from the northern mountains down the Rio Grande Valley to south-central parts of the state.

Another upper-level disturbance will move south through central New Mexico early Tuesday morning. Snow will develop across the northern mountains very early Tuesday morning and move south into the mid-morning. This will bring snow to the Albuquerque metro around the morning commute.

However, the snow is expected to be very wet, and with the recent warm weather, should melt once it reaches the ground. Air temperatures will be in the mid-30s Tuesday morning too, creating just wet roads for the morning rush hour. Reduced visibility is possible though with heavy snow.

Most areas stay dry on Tuesday, with just a few scattered showers and higher elevation snow down the Rio Grande Valley from Albuquerque to Las Cruces through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will also remain very cool for this time of year across the state.

Another round of a mix of rain and snow will be possible, once again, down the Rio Grande Valley/central New Mexico very early Wednesday. This does clear out by the late morning as drier and slightly warmer weather returns.

A ridge of high pressure will build in late this week. This will bring a quick warming trend to the state that will peak this weekend with highs climbing well above average for this time of year. Highs will even get close to 80° in parts of Albuquerque by Sunday afternoon.