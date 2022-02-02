NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow has been coming down since last night in northern New Mexico, and roads will be snowy and slick. Snow showers will continue in these areas for most of the day, leading to worsening road conditions as the day goes on. Temperatures range from below to above freezing in the Metro, causing a mix of rain, wintry mix and snow to fall through the morning and midday. A heavy band of snow will likely come through the Metro during the mid-afternoon to evening, and a snow hole will be possible overnight, limiting additional snow then.

Snow will add up across the east and south through Wednesday night, leading to difficult travel on Thursday morning. Snow will end from west to east in New Mexico by Thursday afternoon.

Storm total snowfall will be significant. Around a foot or more of snow is likely in many parts of the northern mountains. The central and southern mountains could see nearly a foot of snow, and the eastern plains will pick up anywhere from a few inches to half a foot. The metro may end up seeing another snow hole, but it looks like a few inches will be possible. There are still some inconsistencies in the models regarding exact snowfall totals, especially in western and southeast NM and the Metro area.

Freezing temperatures arrive Thursday morning, and we will see the coldest air of the season gripping New Mexico through Friday.