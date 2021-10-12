Snow for some parts of northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm that brought mountain snow, strong winds and cooler temperatures will exit the state on Tuesday night. The state will have its coldest morning of the fall so far on Wednesday. Lows will be near freezing in the Albuquerque area. Temperatures will warm into the low 60’s Wednesday afternoon.
