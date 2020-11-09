Snow falls in northwest New Mexico

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is falling in northwest New Mexico and southern Colorado this morning. Roads will be slick, especially in the northern and western mountains. Snow will last through tonight, especially in the higher elevations. Precipitation will move east towards the Rio Grande Valley, but due to above freezing temps, the metro area and Santa Fe will only see a chance for some spotty rain showers today. Eastern New Mexico will be mostly sunny and mild, but very windy. Wind will gust up to 55 mph across the east plains and Gila Mountains, and up to 65 mph around the Sacramento Mountains.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss