Snow falls in northwest New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is falling in northwest New Mexico and southern Colorado this morning. Roads will be slick, especially in the northern and western mountains. Snow will last through tonight, especially in the higher elevations. Precipitation will move east towards the Rio Grande Valley, but due to above freezing temps, the metro area and Santa Fe will only see a chance for some spotty rain showers today. Eastern New Mexico will be mostly sunny and mild, but very windy. Wind will gust up to 55 mph across the east plains and Gila Mountains, and up to 65 mph around the Sacramento Mountains.
