NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest winter storm will be moving out of New Mexico tonight. Temperatures will be on a rollercoaster ride as another cold front moves on Thursday.

A mix of rain and snow is still falling Tuesday evening across central, southern, and eastern parts of New Mexico. The Sunport picked up 0.4″ of snow today, making it the snowiest day this winter. The East Mountains and parts of Socorro County picked up the heaviest snow amounts with this winter storm, around 4″ in some spots. Rain and snow will be tapering off overnight, eventually, all ending by the early morning hours on Wednesday. Sunnier weather will return Wednesday afternoon with a warmup of 5-10° compared to Tuesday afternoon.

The warmup will be short-lived though, as another strong cold front surges south across New Mexico early Thursday morning. This front will bring in a chance for light snow to northern and northeastern parts of New Mexico in the morning, and temperatures 10-25° colder in the afternoon compared to Wednesday. Winds will also pick up along and behind this front, giving way to breezy and windy conditions statewide Thursday morning.

Warmer and calmer weather will already return Friday as high pressure builds over the state, bringing a warming trend that will last through the weekend. Another storm will begin moving into New Mexico Sunday night, bringing rain and snow to parts of the state early next week. There will be a chance for rain and snow returning to the metro too, especially on Monday.