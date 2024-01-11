A powerful winter storm will move out of New Mexico tonight. Bitterly cold air will move in through Friday.

Another winter storm is moving across New Mexico Thursday. This storm has been bringing scattered rain and snow showers, with heavy snow in the northern mountains. It has also brought strong and damaging winds across the southern half of the state, with wind gusts as high as 85 mph in the Sacramento Mountains. The high winds brought areas of blowing dust, but the blowing dust is settling down tonight, even as strong winds continue. Snow and rain will be wrapping up late this evening, but the wind will stick around overnight. This will bring dangerously cold wind chills Friday morning. Wind chills will be in the single digits and below-zero across the state in the morning. We will hang onto breezy winds and cold temperatures into Friday afternoon, but the sun will be back out statewide.

Quieter and slightly warmer weather returns Saturday. A weak weather disturbance will bring some light snow to areas in north-central New Mexico, along the Colorado state line. Meanwhile, another backdoor cold front will start moving into northeast parts of the state, keeping temperatures very cold. This backdoor cold front will make it all the way to the east slopes of the central mountain chain by Sunday afternoon, leaving temperatures in the eastern half of the state very chilly. Another weather disturbance on Sunday will bring accumulating snowfall to the northern mountains and even northwest New Mexico and the Upper Rio Grande Valley. A few flurries may even make it as far south as the Albuquerque Metro on Sunday.

That round of snow moves out of New Mexico by Monday, but the cold air will stick around in eastern New Mexico. That cold air will make a push westward on Tuesday, bringing colder temperatures into the Rio Grande Valley, the Albuquerque Metro and western New Mexico. Temperatures do start warming again on Wednesday.