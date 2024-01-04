A winter storm has dropped heavy snow across parts of New Mexico Thursday. It will be moving out tonight, but another storm will bring more snow this weekend.

A strong winter storm continues to move across New Mexico Thursday afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow continues as of 5 pm in the Albuquerque Metro, and across parts of central, northern and eastern New Mexico. This storm will continue to slowly move east across the state through the evening, with the highest snow accumulations focusing across the northern mountains and in northeast New Mexico. Snow will be wrapping up from the Metro and central New Mexico later this evening. All the snow from this storm will wrap up overnight as quieter weather settles in for Friday.

Temperatures will remain cold across New Mexico Friday and Saturday. A weak disturbance will bring up to a couple inches of snow across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the east slopes down to I-25 on Saturday.

A stronger, colder winter storm will move into New Mexico by Sunday afternoon. This storm will likely bring even more widespread snowfall to the state Sunday night through Monday morning. This could impact the Monday morning commute in parts of the state. Temperatures won’t even make it above freezing once this storm moves through for areas along and north of I-40 starting Monday. The storm moves out Monday afternoon, but the even colder air will continue through much of next week. Another storm could bring even more snow to parts of New Mexico late next week.