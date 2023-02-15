NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Roads are snow covered and slick across the state, even throughout the Metro. It is all thanks to heavy overnight and early morning snowfall. The line is pushing eastward, but more scattered snow showers will develop in northern and western New Mexico throughout the day.

The Metro will be mostly dry all day, but the northern snow will not completely end until this evening. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will remain in effect until 5 p.m. The wind will stay very gusty, prompting more wind advisories and high wind warnings for southern NM and the east plains. Winds will gust up to 50-70 mph in those areas. The winds will be a bit lighter for northern New Mexico, gusting up to around 25-40 mph. Temperatures will stay cold today, topping out around twenty degrees below normal.