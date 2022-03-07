NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow will continue across parts of northern New Mexico Monday night. A more significant storm system arrives late this week.

Colliding cold fronts over the Rio Grande Valley brought snow to the Albuquerque metro tonight up I-25 to Santa Fe. Snow will continue to fall in northern New Mexico through early Tuesday morning. This could cause some travel problems.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler again on Tuesday across New Mexico as the snow in the northern part of the state will taper off by Tuesday morning. Windier weather returns on Wednesday. Westerly winds, which could be strong at times, will bring warmer temperatures statewide, but especially in eastern New Mexico. Blowing dust will once again be possible in the southern part of the state.

A stronger storm will move into New Mexico Thursday night. By Thursday afternoon, a mix of rain and snow will develop across the northern part of the state and into southern Colorado. As the storm system moves into New Mexico, it will bring much colder air with both a Pacific and backdoor cold front Thursday night.

At the same time, widespread snowfall will develop, bringing snow chances from southern Colorado to south-central New Mexico. Accumulating snowfall will even be possible in the Rio Grande Valley, including the Albuquerque metro and as far south as Socorro. Travel problems will be possible Friday morning.

Quieter weather returns Friday, but temperatures will be bitterly cold. Warmer weather starts to return Saturday and the warming trend will continue into next week with temperatures climbing back above average.