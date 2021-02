NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A trough continues to sit over the state and cycle through weather disturbances through we will see more snow showers. Heavier snow will set up along the east-facing slopes of the northern mountains on Wednesday.

Light snow will also be possible through the rest of eastern New Mexico later on through the day Wednesday. Here in the metro, spot showers will be possible and even a quick rumble of thunder is possible. Skies will clear on Thursday with warming temperatures.

