Snow continues for some, eastern New Mexico sees Winter Storm Warning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues this morning for portions of the middle Rio Grande Valley and the far east plains and northeast highlands. Snow is circling around a low-pressure center which is located in southeast New Mexico. Roads are mostly clear across the state, but many spots are wet and even icy. Roads will be bad today in the far east plains and northeast highlands since the snow will stay heavy through midday. Snow will start mixing with rain by the afternoon through tonight. Winter storm warnings are in effect until 6 PM for that area, and winter weather advisories are in effect until 12 p.m. for the Sandia and Manzano Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. All of the messy weather and cloud cover will stay east of the Rio Grande Valley through today, while the sun will start coming out for spots like Albuquerque, Farmington, Gallup, and Socorro this afternoon. Temperatures will be above freezing today, climbing into the 40s for most.
