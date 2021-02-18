Snow continues during morning commute

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues this morning across Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and southeast New Mexico. The storm has stalled out, keeping snow nearly stationary. Expect snow-covered and slick roads for the morning commute. The snow will continue through the morning commute, eventually ending for the Rio Grande Valley, but continuing for southeast and northeast New Mexico. Additional snow accumulation is expected in these areas. Eventually, snow will end in the southeast around midday, but snow will continue in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands through tonight. Much of the state will see some sunshine by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay cold today.

High pressure moves over the southwest tomorrow through Saturday, keeping skies sunny and dry for all, and warming temperatures back towards normal by Saturday.