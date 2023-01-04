NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather is returning to New Mexico and will continue through the end of the week. A weak storm system Friday will bring windier weather and snow chances to the northern mountains.

A warming trend has begun Wednesday across New Mexico. It has once again been a windy day for areas, especially along and east of the central mountains into eastern New Mexico. Those winds have died down tonight. High pressure builds into the state Thursday bringing dry and quiet weather along with warmer temperatures. This warming trend continues into Friday even as a storm system passes to our north.

High temperatures will be above-average Friday afternoon, especially in eastern New Mexico, despite a storm system scraping the state. For most, the storm will just bring windy weather Friday afternoon, but it will also bring light to moderate snowfall across the northern mountains and southwest Colorado. Heavier snow will stay in the San Juan Mountains where up to a couple of inches in the lower elevations to a foot across mountain peaks are possible. A dusting to a couple of inches will also be possible in the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Zuni Mountains in western New Mexico.

Temperatures will take a slight hit on Saturday, dropping as much as 10° in some locations, however, warmer weather will begin to return once again by Sunday as this weekend will be quiet. Warmer weather will continue to stick around early next week, but another storm may scrape New Mexico around the middle of next week.