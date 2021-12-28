Snow chances pick up Tuesday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another storm system will move into western and northern New Mexico overnight, bringing more snow to these parts of the state. A chance for flurries will be possible in Albuquerque too overnight.

Snow will increase across northwestern New Mexico tonight through Wednesday morning. Heavy snow will be possible in the San Juan Mountains and northern mountains of New Mexico. Moderate snow overnight could lead to some slippery roads across parts of western and northern New Mexico, along with southwestern Colorado, by Wednesday morning. A few flurries will be possible in the Albuquerque metro between midnight and 8 am, but no accumulation is expected. Snow will taper off by Wednesday afternoon, with the exception of the northern mountains, as it will be a cool and blustery afternoon across the state.

Thursday will see slightly quieter weather, with light snow still ongoing across parts of the San Juan Mountains and adjacent lower elevations. Moisture will begin to stream in from the southwest ahead of our next storm system set to arrive on New Year’s Eve.

Snow will once again expand across western and northern New Mexico, along with southwestern Colorado, by Friday morning, some of which will be heavy. Snow levels will drop to valley floors by Friday morning, meaning there will be a chance for a mix of rain and snow in Albuquerque through the day on New Year’s Eve. Heavy snow will be likely across the mountains and high terrain of northern and western New Mexico, with once again the heaviest snow mostly likely in the San Juan Mountains. Some roads will be slippery by New Year’s Day across western and northern parts of the state, with high mountain passes likely impossible to travel through.

This storm system clears out through the day on New Year’s Day and will leave behind very cold temperatures for the weekend. High pressure builds back in early next week warming up temperatures once again and keeping our weather much quieter and dry.